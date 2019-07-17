All apartments in Wekiwa Springs
Find more places like 141 CROWN POINT CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wekiwa Springs, FL
/
141 CROWN POINT CIRCLE
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:07 AM

141 CROWN POINT CIRCLE

141 Crown Point Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wekiwa Springs
See all
Medith Manor
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

141 Crown Point Circle, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779
Medith Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This town-home offers a great layout, lots of space and a great location. The downstairs features an eat-in kitchen, spacious living/dining room combo - with fireplace, additional living area and half bath. Tile throughout the living areas and kitchen. The kitchen is fully equipped with: refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher and microwave. Each bedroom has it's own bath and the back bedroom has a balcony. Washer and dryer also located upstairs making laundry easier. Located at 434 and Wekiva Springs Rd., this home is close to I4, SR 436 and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 CROWN POINT CIRCLE have any available units?
141 CROWN POINT CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wekiwa Springs, FL.
What amenities does 141 CROWN POINT CIRCLE have?
Some of 141 CROWN POINT CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 CROWN POINT CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
141 CROWN POINT CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 CROWN POINT CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 141 CROWN POINT CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wekiwa Springs.
Does 141 CROWN POINT CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 141 CROWN POINT CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 141 CROWN POINT CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 141 CROWN POINT CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 CROWN POINT CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 141 CROWN POINT CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 141 CROWN POINT CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 141 CROWN POINT CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 141 CROWN POINT CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 CROWN POINT CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 141 CROWN POINT CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 CROWN POINT CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wekiwa Springs 2 BedroomsWekiwa Springs Accessible Apartments
Wekiwa Springs Apartments with GymWekiwa Springs Apartments with Pool
Wekiwa Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FL
Glencoe, FLCocoa West, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Medith Manor

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach