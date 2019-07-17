141 CROWN POINT CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This town-home offers a great layout, lots of space and a great location. The downstairs features an eat-in kitchen, spacious living/dining room combo - with fireplace, additional living area and half bath. Tile throughout the living areas and kitchen. The kitchen is fully equipped with: refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher and microwave. Each bedroom has it's own bath and the back bedroom has a balcony. Washer and dryer also located upstairs making laundry easier. Located at 434 and Wekiva Springs Rd., this home is close to I4, SR 436 and shopping.