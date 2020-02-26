All apartments in Wekiwa Springs
Find more places like 1205 Clubside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wekiwa Springs, FL
/
1205 Clubside Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

1205 Clubside Drive

1205 Clubside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wekiwa Springs
See all
Medith Manor
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1205 Clubside Drive, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779
Medith Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest parking
1205 Clubside Drive Available 03/01/20 2/2 Condo at Sabal Point in Longwood - Two bedroom, two and a half bathroom condo in the Sabal Point community. Granite countertops and tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms. Carpet flooring in bedrooms and living area. Laundry with washer/dryer. Community pool. Reserved and guest parking. Electric is a tenant responsibility but water is included.

Criteria:
- One compete application per adult
- Household income 3x rent amount
- No previous evictions for entire household
- No past due amounts owed or late payments to utility companies and/or previous landlords
- Credit score of at least 600 for one applicant or cosigner per household
- 1 pet limit, no aggressive dog breeds, 25 lbs. limit and $500 pet deposit

(RLNE5557018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Clubside Drive have any available units?
1205 Clubside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wekiwa Springs, FL.
What amenities does 1205 Clubside Drive have?
Some of 1205 Clubside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Clubside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Clubside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Clubside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 Clubside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1205 Clubside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Clubside Drive offers parking.
Does 1205 Clubside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1205 Clubside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Clubside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1205 Clubside Drive has a pool.
Does 1205 Clubside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1205 Clubside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Clubside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 Clubside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 Clubside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1205 Clubside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wekiwa Springs 2 BedroomsWekiwa Springs Accessible Apartments
Wekiwa Springs Apartments with GymWekiwa Springs Apartments with Pool
Wekiwa Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FL
Glencoe, FLCocoa West, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Medith Manor

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach