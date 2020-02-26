Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly parking pool guest parking

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool guest parking

1205 Clubside Drive Available 03/01/20 2/2 Condo at Sabal Point in Longwood - Two bedroom, two and a half bathroom condo in the Sabal Point community. Granite countertops and tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms. Carpet flooring in bedrooms and living area. Laundry with washer/dryer. Community pool. Reserved and guest parking. Electric is a tenant responsibility but water is included.



Criteria:

- One compete application per adult

- Household income 3x rent amount

- No previous evictions for entire household

- No past due amounts owed or late payments to utility companies and/or previous landlords

- Credit score of at least 600 for one applicant or cosigner per household

- 1 pet limit, no aggressive dog breeds, 25 lbs. limit and $500 pet deposit



