1205 Clubside Drive Available 03/01/20 2/2 Condo at Sabal Point in Longwood - Two bedroom, two and a half bathroom condo in the Sabal Point community. Granite countertops and tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms. Carpet flooring in bedrooms and living area. Laundry with washer/dryer. Community pool. Reserved and guest parking. Electric is a tenant responsibility but water is included.
Criteria:
- One compete application per adult
- Household income 3x rent amount
- No previous evictions for entire household
- No past due amounts owed or late payments to utility companies and/or previous landlords
- Credit score of at least 600 for one applicant or cosigner per household
- 1 pet limit, no aggressive dog breeds, 25 lbs. limit and $500 pet deposit
