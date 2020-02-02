All apartments in Wekiwa Springs
119 LAUREL OAK DRIVE

119 Laurel Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

119 Laurel Oak Drive, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779
Sweetwater

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Modern and spacious 2 Story Pool Home! This home is located in the exclusive Sweetwater Oaks Community and Lake Brantley School District! Imagine spending the afternoon relaxing out in the pool, or maybe you can just walk to the nearby lake after work, you could also watch the family and friends enjoying the pool or the backyard while you savor your meal from the eating area in the kitchen!
This freshly painted, new carpet and flooring throughout, granite and stainless steel appliances home is perfect for outdoor entertainment with friends and family. Do you enjoy gardening? Say no more, this home has all the space you need to grow fresh vegetables or plant fruit trees without sacrificing backyard space! You might also want to enjoy a cocktail with friends from one of the two decks on the second floor or how about working from home on a cold day at your office while the fireplace is on. Plenty of outdoor activities to pick from, fishing, boating, swimming and picnicking at Lake Brantley with private boat ramp, Wekiva River, Sweetwater Beach and Cove Parks with plenty of recreational areas. Tennis courts, Beach Volley Ball, Basketball, your choice! Conveniently located near to shopping, restaurants, movies, Wekiva Springs Park, Wekiva Island, and major highways. This house has all the features to become your dream home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 LAUREL OAK DRIVE have any available units?
119 LAUREL OAK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wekiwa Springs, FL.
What amenities does 119 LAUREL OAK DRIVE have?
Some of 119 LAUREL OAK DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 LAUREL OAK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
119 LAUREL OAK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 LAUREL OAK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 119 LAUREL OAK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wekiwa Springs.
Does 119 LAUREL OAK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 119 LAUREL OAK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 119 LAUREL OAK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 LAUREL OAK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 LAUREL OAK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 119 LAUREL OAK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 119 LAUREL OAK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 119 LAUREL OAK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 119 LAUREL OAK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 LAUREL OAK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 119 LAUREL OAK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 LAUREL OAK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

