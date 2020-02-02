119 LAUREL OAK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

Modern and spacious 2 Story Pool Home! This home is located in the exclusive Sweetwater Oaks Community and Lake Brantley School District! Imagine spending the afternoon relaxing out in the pool, or maybe you can just walk to the nearby lake after work, you could also watch the family and friends enjoying the pool or the backyard while you savor your meal from the eating area in the kitchen!

This freshly painted, new carpet and flooring throughout, granite and stainless steel appliances home is perfect for outdoor entertainment with friends and family. Do you enjoy gardening? Say no more, this home has all the space you need to grow fresh vegetables or plant fruit trees without sacrificing backyard space! You might also want to enjoy a cocktail with friends from one of the two decks on the second floor or how about working from home on a cold day at your office while the fireplace is on. Plenty of outdoor activities to pick from, fishing, boating, swimming and picnicking at Lake Brantley with private boat ramp, Wekiva River, Sweetwater Beach and Cove Parks with plenty of recreational areas. Tennis courts, Beach Volley Ball, Basketball, your choice! Conveniently located near to shopping, restaurants, movies, Wekiva Springs Park, Wekiva Island, and major highways. This house has all the features to become your dream home!