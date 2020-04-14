All apartments in Wekiwa Springs
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:56 PM

107 COLYER DRIVE

107 Colyer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

107 Colyer Drive, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 4/13/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.

Take a virtual tour from anywhere! See a 360° tour here.

This is the home you've been searching for! Sleek tile and vinyl plank floors are found throughout. The kitchen features a breakfast nook, updated appliances and chic cabinets. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. The backyard has a lovely patio, great for entertaining friends and family. Don't wait, apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 COLYER DRIVE have any available units?
107 COLYER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wekiwa Springs, FL.
What amenities does 107 COLYER DRIVE have?
Some of 107 COLYER DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 COLYER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
107 COLYER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 COLYER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 107 COLYER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wekiwa Springs.
Does 107 COLYER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 107 COLYER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 107 COLYER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 COLYER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 COLYER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 107 COLYER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 107 COLYER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 107 COLYER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 107 COLYER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 COLYER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 COLYER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 COLYER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
