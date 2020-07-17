3169 Bailey Ann Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Stunning Townhome in Halifax Plantation! - Don't miss out on this gorgeous townhome in Halifax Plantation! Immediately as you enter, you will notice the grand foyer that leads to the open living room and vast kitchen! This home features 3 generous sized bedrooms, 2 beautiful bathrooms, and a 2 car garage! The kitchen offers beautiful antique white cabinets with chocolate glaze, st. cecilia light granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The home is painted a soft grey, and features luxury, wood-look porcelain tile flooring in the main living areas, and plush carpet in the bedrooms! In the living room, a custom entertainment center has been added to match the custom cabinets of the kitchen, and a beautiful stone accent wall. This home boasts natural light with windows in every bedroom, and large glass sliders in the living room. The master bathroom has a walk in shower, double sinks, and garden tub with cabinets and counter-tops to match the kitchen! Don't forget the serene golf-course views from your covered patio! The two car garage and long driveway allow for plenty of parking space, and is located across the street from a guest parking lot. If new, clean, and spacious are what you're looking for, this is the home for you!



*No Pets Allowed*



Please call Kristy to schedule a showing.

Office-386-677-5594

After Hours & Weekends-386-503-9822



