Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3169 Bailey Ann Dr

3169 Bailey Ann Drive · (386) 677-5594
Location

3169 Bailey Ann Drive, Volusia County, FL 32174
Halifax

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3169 Bailey Ann Dr · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1695 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
guest parking
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Stunning Townhome in Halifax Plantation! - Don't miss out on this gorgeous townhome in Halifax Plantation! Immediately as you enter, you will notice the grand foyer that leads to the open living room and vast kitchen! This home features 3 generous sized bedrooms, 2 beautiful bathrooms, and a 2 car garage! The kitchen offers beautiful antique white cabinets with chocolate glaze, st. cecilia light granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The home is painted a soft grey, and features luxury, wood-look porcelain tile flooring in the main living areas, and plush carpet in the bedrooms! In the living room, a custom entertainment center has been added to match the custom cabinets of the kitchen, and a beautiful stone accent wall. This home boasts natural light with windows in every bedroom, and large glass sliders in the living room. The master bathroom has a walk in shower, double sinks, and garden tub with cabinets and counter-tops to match the kitchen! Don't forget the serene golf-course views from your covered patio! The two car garage and long driveway allow for plenty of parking space, and is located across the street from a guest parking lot. If new, clean, and spacious are what you're looking for, this is the home for you!

*No Pets Allowed*

Please call Kristy to schedule a showing.
Office-386-677-5594
After Hours & Weekends-386-503-9822

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4668001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3169 Bailey Ann Dr have any available units?
3169 Bailey Ann Dr has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3169 Bailey Ann Dr have?
Some of 3169 Bailey Ann Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3169 Bailey Ann Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3169 Bailey Ann Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3169 Bailey Ann Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3169 Bailey Ann Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Volusia County.
Does 3169 Bailey Ann Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3169 Bailey Ann Dr offers parking.
Does 3169 Bailey Ann Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3169 Bailey Ann Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3169 Bailey Ann Dr have a pool?
No, 3169 Bailey Ann Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3169 Bailey Ann Dr have accessible units?
No, 3169 Bailey Ann Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3169 Bailey Ann Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3169 Bailey Ann Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3169 Bailey Ann Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3169 Bailey Ann Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
