Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e0f798b038 ---- Beautiful remodeled home with gorgeous lake views. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms. Lawn care is included. Home is located on shared property. (Property is currently for sale. Lease will state tenant has to agree to showings and 60 day notice to vacate.) Washer/Dryer In Unit