All apartments in Volusia County
Find more places like 1303 Hansberry Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Volusia County, FL
/
1303 Hansberry Lane
Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:10 AM

1303 Hansberry Lane

1303 Hansberry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1303 Hansberry Lane, Volusia County, FL 32174
Plantation Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GORGEOUS 2 bedroom with den UNFURNISHED Townhome with 2 1/2 baths located in the desirable Plantation Bay Gated Golf 7 Country Club Community. Split floorplan with master and guest bedrooms and baths on the first floor with an additional bedroom and bath upstairs. Screened Lanai and private view. Call today for your showing of this stunning townhome! Its sure to go fast...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 Hansberry Lane have any available units?
1303 Hansberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Volusia County, FL.
What amenities does 1303 Hansberry Lane have?
Some of 1303 Hansberry Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 Hansberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1303 Hansberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 Hansberry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1303 Hansberry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Volusia County.
Does 1303 Hansberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1303 Hansberry Lane offers parking.
Does 1303 Hansberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1303 Hansberry Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 Hansberry Lane have a pool?
No, 1303 Hansberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1303 Hansberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 1303 Hansberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 Hansberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1303 Hansberry Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1303 Hansberry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1303 Hansberry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Ormond
600 Crowne Commerce Ct
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32129
Integra Landings at Ivey's Lake
1112 Integra Landings Dr
Orange City, FL 32763
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32119
Nova Glen Apartments
1000 S Nova Rd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32128
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Tomoka Pointe
1317 Tomoka Town Center Dr
Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Similar Pages

Volusia County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLGainesville, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLTitusville, FLApopka, FLPonce Inlet, FLWekiwa Springs, FLPine Hills, FLMaitland, FL
Lake Mary, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLEdgewater, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLGlencoe, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLOrmond Beach, FLDeLand, FLSouth Daytona, FLOrange City, FLPalm Coast, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology