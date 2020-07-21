1303 Hansberry Lane, Volusia County, FL 32174 Plantation Bay
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GORGEOUS 2 bedroom with den UNFURNISHED Townhome with 2 1/2 baths located in the desirable Plantation Bay Gated Golf 7 Country Club Community. Split floorplan with master and guest bedrooms and baths on the first floor with an additional bedroom and bath upstairs. Screened Lanai and private view. Call today for your showing of this stunning townhome! Its sure to go fast...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1303 Hansberry Lane have any available units?
1303 Hansberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Volusia County, FL.
What amenities does 1303 Hansberry Lane have?
Some of 1303 Hansberry Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 Hansberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1303 Hansberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.