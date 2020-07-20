Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1216 Londonderry Circle Available 09/01/19 Spacious Halifax Plantation Home - This well designed open floor plan will give you plenty of options for living arrangements and decor! This functional floor plan has both a formal living area and a spacious family room. Lovely kitchen with breakfast area that has a great view of back yard. On the outside, a private oversize yard that backs to a preserve which provides a peaceful backdrop to the screened porch. This home won't last long at this price!



Please contact Rent Me Homes to schedule appointments.

*Office-386-677-5594

*After hours-Kristy-386-503-9822



(RLNE3294108)