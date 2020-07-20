All apartments in Volusia County
Find more places like 1216 Londonderry Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Volusia County, FL
/
1216 Londonderry Circle
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

1216 Londonderry Circle

1216 Londonderry Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1216 Londonderry Circle, Volusia County, FL 32174
Halifax

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1216 Londonderry Circle Available 09/01/19 Spacious Halifax Plantation Home - This well designed open floor plan will give you plenty of options for living arrangements and decor! This functional floor plan has both a formal living area and a spacious family room. Lovely kitchen with breakfast area that has a great view of back yard. On the outside, a private oversize yard that backs to a preserve which provides a peaceful backdrop to the screened porch. This home won't last long at this price!

Please contact Rent Me Homes to schedule appointments.
*Office-386-677-5594
*After hours-Kristy-386-503-9822

(RLNE3294108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 Londonderry Circle have any available units?
1216 Londonderry Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Volusia County, FL.
Is 1216 Londonderry Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1216 Londonderry Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 Londonderry Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1216 Londonderry Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1216 Londonderry Circle offer parking?
No, 1216 Londonderry Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1216 Londonderry Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1216 Londonderry Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 Londonderry Circle have a pool?
No, 1216 Londonderry Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1216 Londonderry Circle have accessible units?
No, 1216 Londonderry Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 Londonderry Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1216 Londonderry Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1216 Londonderry Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1216 Londonderry Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32118
Reserve at Ormond
600 Crowne Commerce Ct
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32129
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32119
Southern Villas
239 Oak Tree Cir
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32128
Sanctuary at West Port
5400 Coraci Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32128

Similar Pages

Volusia County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLGainesville, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLTitusville, FLApopka, FLPonce Inlet, FLWekiwa Springs, FLPine Hills, FLMaitland, FL
Lake Mary, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLEdgewater, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLGlencoe, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLOrmond Beach, FLDeLand, FLSouth Daytona, FLOrange City, FLPalm Coast, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology