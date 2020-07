Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Cute 2 Bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage, CBS home set on beautiful landscaped lot a short stroll from public beach access and Vero's most popular life guarded beach. Large Bedrooms, all tiled floors and eat-in Kitchen. Enjoy the quiet upscale community and yard or walk to the beach or 3 popular restaurants and night spots or just have a Pizza at cute little Italian eatery. Unfurnished annual rental East of A1A.