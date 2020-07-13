/
apartments with pool
138 Apartments for rent in Vero Beach, FL with pool
2800 Indian River Blvd H2
2800 Indian River Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
55+ DESIRABLE FIRST FLOOR CONDO - DESIRABLE FIRST FLOOR CONDO. OPPOSITE POOL & CLUBHOUSE. WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPS & RESTAURANTS. MINUTES TO OCEAN. NEW BAMBOO FLOORING THROUGHOUT, NEW KITCHEN CABINETS. NEW IMPACT WINDOWS.
1441 Ocean Drive209 209
1441 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1200 sqft
- BEAUTIFUL CONDO ACROSS FROM OCEAN.COMMUNITY POOL, BBQ AND BEACH ACCESS. COVERED PARKING. ALSO AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AT $2,200. (RLNE4696086)
1026 Flamevine 105
1026 Flamevine Lane, Vero Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
1800 sqft
BEAUTIFUL OCEANFRONT CONDO - BEAUTIFUL OCEANFRONT 2 BEDROOM CONDO - GATED ENTRY WITH DOOR CODE TO BUILDING- STEPS TO POOL AND SPA- PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS- 1ST FLOOR CORNER UNIT UPDATED WITH GRANITE AND EXPANDED LIVING AREA. WALK TO SHOPS.
923 22nd Place Apt # 201
923 22nd Place, Vero Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - 1/1 Condo in Shadowlawn, unfurnished, annual rental, available now. Perfect central location near Miracle Mile, Vero Downtown.
2700 Ocean Dr 408
2700 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime 2 Bedroom Oceanfront Condo Available - Prime Location in the heart of Vero Beach. Shops and Restaurants. Granite countertops-updated throughout. Plantation shutters, covered parking. Magnificent ocean views... Best beachside location.
3554 Ocean Dr 1001N
3554 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5222841)
755 Cypress Road
755 Cypress Road, Vero Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
Booking for Season 2021, 3 month minimum, Beautifully renovated central beach home with separate cabana next to pool. Cabana and one guest room have Murphy Beds! Short walk to beach, shops, and dining!
3555 Ocean Drive
3555 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Freshly painted fully furnished 2/2 with new stove, washer and dryer. Great for an off season or 2 month seasonal for March and April 2021. Located on Ocean Drive for ease of walking to fine dining, beaches and boutiques.
908 Jasmine Lane
908 Jasmine Lane, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Rental Available now July - November 15th. Newly Renovated and Nicely Furnished 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Pool Home, East of A1A. Salt Water Heated Pool.
4400 Highway A1a
4400 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Oceanfront Views with Pool. Available Now til January for Off Season. $2750/mnth. Top Floor with Restoration Hardware Decor. Beautiful updated kitchen and bathrooms. W&D Stackable in Unit. Centrally located to all shopping and dining.
636 Flamevine Lane
636 Flamevine Lane, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Central Beach pool home. This beautiful open floor plan 3/2 comes fully furnished and ready for you this winter. Enjoy the backyard oasis getaway, with out door bathroom, summer kitchen and heated pool. Pets allowed with owner approval.
1845 Robalo Drive
1845 Robalo Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
Booked 2020 Jan-March, Available for Annual April on. First Floor, Newly updated Condo w/ Waterfront Canal & Floating Dock w/ usage up to a 25' Boat. Fully Furnished w 2 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths. 3 Month Minimum.
4049 Ocean Drive
4049 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Vintage Beach condo unit available July 1 for rent. Pool, on-site laundry, watch sunrise on your balcony - sleep to sound of ocean waves cresting across the street at the beach! Great Views, great complex. Year round lease only.
3820 Indian River Drive E
3820 Indian River Drive East, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1655 sqft
This property represents what living in Vero is all about: serene and tropical landscape of the backyard, walking distance to the beach, shops, restaurants, Riverside Park and City Marina. The home has been updated and is meticulously maintained.
1700 Ocean Drive
1700 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1435 sqft
Direct Ocean Front Condo with Fantastic Views on Vero's Best/Widest Beach.
4600 Highway A1a
4600 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautifully renovated 2.300 Sq. ft. 3 Bed, 3 Bath Oceanfront condo with river views and 2 car under building parking. Granite, counters, tiled floors with two spacious patios. 2 furnished bedroom suites and one office suite that can be 3rd bedroom.
1100 Ponce De Leon Circle
1100 Ponce De Leon Circle, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$985
Royal Park Senior 55+ community! Brand new Carpet in both bedrooms & new tile flooring throughout living area and patio.
1825 Tarpon Lane
1825 Tarpon Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Live on waterfront -- peaceful canal out back! Comfortable 2 BR condo ready for relaxation; efficient kitchen w/ passthrough, laundry inside home. Breakfast nook w pretty view.
664 Tulip Lane
664 Tulip Lane, Vero Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
FURNISHED. Available May 1, this large home is close to everything plus is on a canal with dock & pool! Come enjoy this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that is the epitome of Florida living at it's best.
215 Live Oak Road
215 Live Oak Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Enjoy vacation home views on the Indian River. This beautifully remodeled 3BR, 2.5BA open floor plan home will make great memories, but the outside pool deck with the breeze and views of the river is where you will want to be.
1 Sailfish Road
1 Sailfish Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3000 sqft
Boater's Bliss! This West Indies inspired home is spectacular with 2 boat lifts,deep water mooring for a yacht and panoramic views of the intracoastal,both bridges and a park!Owners have thought of every detail to make your stay convenient,
716 Kumquat Road
716 Kumquat Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2826 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Remodeled 4 Bedroom 3 bath heated pool home east of A1A just a short walk to guarded beach restaurants, shops and ocean drive. Close to Marina, Riverside park, dog park, Theater, museum, Tennis Courts, exercise trail.
618 Live Oak Road
618 Live Oak Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2744 sqft
Central Beach Unfurnished Annual Pet Freindly, rental 2,744 Sq.
935 E Causeway Boulevard
935 East Causeway Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
55+ Light, airy & spacious 4th floor condo w/small ocean view.Oversized living room & bedrooms have hurricane proof windows.MBR suite has closets galore.Louvered pocket doors close kitchen off from DR & LR.Breakfast nook & dining room.
