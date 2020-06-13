/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:15 PM
11 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Vero Beach, FL
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
1917 21st Street
1917 21st St, Vero Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
Duplex apt, beautifully polished terrazzo floors, insulated impact windows and doors. Walk to library, original VB downtown, restaurants, and shops. Lawn care, water and sewer included. No laundry hookups on premises, laundry one block away.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
1555 14th Avenue
1555 Seminole Avenue, Vero Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
Spacious 1bd/1ba condo. Brand new impact windows and freshly painted. Vaulted ceilings with upper windows that offer lots of natural light. Tile throughout. Assigned parking in front of unit. Unit has it's own washer/dryer within.
Results within 1 mile of Vero Beach
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
23 Vista Gardens Trail
23 Vista Gardens Trail, Vero Beach South, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
630 sqft
Available for 2021 Season beginning January 1st! Brand new floors and fully furnished rental in a 55+ Community with Resort Style Living at it's best! Charming first floor condo fully furnished 1/1 in Vista Gardens.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
28 Vista Gardens Trail unit 204
28 Vista Gardens Trail, Vero Beach South, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
Active adult community! - Second floor unit with beautiful view of Preserve. This community offers many amenities. Unit comes fully furnished, but negotiable if not needed. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5637668)
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
5060 Harmony Circle
5060 Harmony Circle, Gifford, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
Vacation Retreat. Light bright breezy top floor condo overlooking resort style pool and spa. Updated kitchen, neutral, "Island Décor" Plantation Shutters. Lake and Golf view. Turnkey. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
1 of 28
Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
19 Vista Gardens Trail
19 Vista Gardens Trail, Vero Beach South, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
Wonderful 1 bedroom 1 and a half bath condo conveniently located on the first floor and right next to all the community amenities. Experience resort style living in this amazing 55+ community.
Results within 5 miles of Vero Beach
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
14 Vista Palm Lane
14 Vista Palm Lane, Florida Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
Updated and nicely furnished condo for a short or long term rental. Super clean, private laundry. Enjoy 4 swimming pools and beautiful local beaches. Community is nestled on a golf course.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
38 Pine Arbor Lane
38 Pine Arbor Lane, Florida Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Charming, first floor condo in active 55+ community. Updated kitchen. One large bedroom with private bath, plus convenient half bath. Pleasant, enclosed porch with storage room. Tiled floors.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
66 Woodland Drive
66 Woodland Drive, Florida Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
AVAILABLE FOR OFF-SEASON LEASE IN SUMMER & FALL 2020. FULLY FURNISHED. Great 1st floor condo in Vista Royale, a 55+ community.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
400 Beach Road
400 Beach Road, Indian River Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
$5,000
Cottage Style 1/1 with Terrific Ocean View!! Walk-in Closet, Kitchenette, Washer/Dryer. Private Beach Access, Heated pool. ON-SITE manager. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
Results within 10 miles of Vero Beach
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
1175 Winding Oaks Circle
1175 Winding Oaks Circle East, Wabasso Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$6,000
1BR Tennis Villa that is perfectly between the Tennis facility and access to the Beach Club. The Oversized screened porch allows you to enjoy outdoors inside. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
Similar Pages
Vero Beach 1 BedroomsVero Beach 1 BedroomsVero Beach 2 BedroomsVero Beach 2 BedroomsVero Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVero Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVero Beach 3 BedroomsVero Beach 3 BedroomsVero Beach Apartments with Balcony
Vero Beach Apartments with BalconyVero Beach Apartments with GarageVero Beach Apartments with GarageVero Beach Apartments with GymVero Beach Apartments with GymVero Beach Apartments with ParkingVero Beach Apartments with ParkingVero Beach Apartments with PoolVero Beach Apartments with Pool