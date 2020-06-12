Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:51 AM

98 Apartments for rent in Vero Beach, FL with garage

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2106 27th Avenue
2106 27th Avenue, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Perfect home for your family! Warm wood touches throughout, spit floorplan, sunny and private fenced-in back yard...ready for you and your family to move in. Located in the great neighborhood of Mcansh Park.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4901 Bethel Creek Drive
4901 Bethel Creek Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Lovely 2BR/2.5BA. Walk to the beach and The Village Market. Totally renovated bright and spacious townhouse. One car garage, large outdoor private living area in very quiet neighborhood. Pet friendly. Come and live the good life in Vero Beach.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
664 Tulip Lane
664 Tulip Lane, Vero Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
FURNISHED. Available May 1, this large home is close to everything plus is on a canal with dock & pool! Come enjoy this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that is the epitome of Florida living at it's best.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
215 Live Oak Road
215 Live Oak Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Enjoy vacation home views on the Indian River. This beautifully remodeled 3BR, 2.5BA open floor plan home will make great memories, but the outside pool deck with the breeze and views of the river is where you will want to be.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
755 Cypress Road
755 Cypress Road, Vero Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
Booking for Season 2021, 3 month minimum, Beautifully renovated central beach home with separate cabana next to pool. Cabana and one guest room have Murphy Beds! Short walk to beach, shops, and dining!

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
429 18th Street
429 18th Street, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Adorable 2BD/2BA corner unit in gated village within one and a half miles to the beach with restaurants and shops close by. New concrete block construction.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
427 18th Street
427 18th Street, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Location, Location, Location! Gated enclave of villas & town homes one and a half miles to beautiful beach.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3820 Indian River Drive E
3820 Indian River Drive East, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1655 sqft
This property represents what living in Vero is all about: serene and tropical landscape of the backyard, walking distance to the beach, shops, restaurants, Riverside Park and City Marina. The home has been updated and is meticulously maintained.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
936 E Causeway Boulevard
936 East Causeway Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Beach cottage-short distance from the Ocean. 3BR/2BA, living, family, updated kitchen, 1 car garage, terrazzo floors, original cypress and pine throughout. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4101 Ocean Drive
4101 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
This Gorgeous Turn Key Condo has Panoramic ocean views! GREAT Walk-to everything location: Theater, Parks, Shops, Restaurants, Bars + More! Small Complex w/Heated pool & secure under bldg Parking! Imagine: you can Watch the sunrise, listen to the

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
525 19th Lane
525 19th Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Located in Oakmont Park near Miracle Mile. Close to Shopping, River and Beaches. This furnished turn key home is ready for your time in Vero Beach.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
705 Date Palm Road
705 Date Palm Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Spacious 3/2 vacation home! Walk to the beach & the restaurants & shops on Ocean Dr!!! All windows are thermopane with Hurricane shutters & interior plantation shutters. With Pool and fenced in yard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1536 Ocean Drive
1536 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
Just back on the market. Amazing opportuninity to rent in the prestigious Kentucky Club on South Beach. Best beach by far ! Close to town, restaurants, and bridges to the mainland.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1090 Andarella Way
1090 Andarella Way, Vero Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Available May on - Sleeps 8 Just steps to the beach!! 3/2.5 in main house and 1/1 in the guest cabana. Located in Castaway Cove just three homes away from the ocean! Sliding glass doors that open to large pool and patio area.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
119 Cache Cay Drive
119 Cache Cay Drive, Vero Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
Bring your boat!! Available for off-season thru December'2020, a 3 mo minimum per HOA! Spacious home with pool, dock, and boat lift! Double split floor plan with lots of room for the family. Pets ok case by case approval required by owner.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5000 Highway A1a
5000 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
Spacious 2/2 Ocean Front Condo Nicely Furnished with Garage Parking. Close to restaurants, Shops, Market and Island Amenities. Ocean views from almost every room! Annual and seasonal( 3 month) minimum. sizes approx. and subj. to error.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
540 Acacia Road
540 Acacia Road, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
Great location in Central Beach for 2/2 with spacious living room, fireplace and cathedral ceiling. Walking distance to beach, restaurants, Riverside Theater and shops. Sizes are approx/subj to error.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
715 Iris Lane
715 Iris Lane, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Beautiful 3/3 in Central beach, GREAT location , East of A1A and a short walk from the beach, shops and restaurants. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.

1 of 83

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1736 Ocean #LOT 20 Drive
1736 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$32,500
8400 sqft
60 DAY MINIMUM RENTAL! OCEANFRONT MASTERPIECE IN RIOMAR! FULLY FURNISHED~ This incredible DIRECT OCEANFRONT home sits on approx 1.
Results within 1 mile of Vero Beach

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1825 Bridgepointe Cir. #14.
1825 Bridgepointe Circle, Gifford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2146 sqft
1825 Bridgepointe Cir. #14. Available 08/05/20 Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Spacious & fabulous, 3 bedroom 3.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5601 Highway A1a
5601 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MUST SEE! Best corner unit that feels like a quiet home with 2,400 sq.ft., two large balconies overlooking serene preserve and everything updated.Offered for seasonal or 6mo + lease. Two secure parking spaces & elevator for an easy access.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
6168 Coverty Place
6168 Coverty Place, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2150 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3BR/2BA Centex home for rent in desirable Woodfield gated adult community. Spacious/open split-bedroom floor plan with 2-car garage, huge screened porch and lush landscaping.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
572 7th
572 7th Street, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely, freshly painted, tiled 2/2 condo with beautiful views of pond and foundation. Shows pride of ownership. Washer and dryer in unit. Separate bedrooms, walk in closet. Garage available.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
925 Pebble Lane
925 Pebble Lane, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2400 sqft
Renovated Heated pool home 2 houses from dedicated beach access on quiet street in prestigious Indian River Shores Community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Vero Beach, FL

Vero Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

