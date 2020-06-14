35 Apartments for rent in Vero Beach, FL with gym
1 of 36
1 of 45
1 of 58
1 of 27
1 of 83
1 of 50
1 of 22
1 of 46
1 of 35
1 of 36
1 of 34
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 31
1 of 50
1 of 9
1 of 27
1 of 36
1 of 35
1 of 28
1 of 35
1 of 16
1 of 36
1 of 36
Vero Beach is somewhat unique among Florida beach towns because it “grew up” before the tourists arrived. It was a railroad town, and it had citrus groves, and the two became partners to get the fruit to market. This little village on the Treasure Coast is a gem, and offers a glimpse of an era before the “bling.”
Not that Vero Beach can’t hold its own with the upscale appeal of modern Florida: Nestled between the Atlantic and the Intracoastal Waterway, it has its share of mansions and shiny yachts. But, it’s also welcoming, laid-back and pretty, and its beaches are perfect for long walks as well as working on that tan. Riverside Park has a waterside trail with a perfect vantage point for watching the yachts glide by. For decades this was the home of the Dodgers training camp. No longer, but Holman Stadium doesn’t sit idle. Now a multi-sport training village, Vero Beach plays host to teams as varied as football clubs and cycling teams who utilize the facilities for practice as well as competition. Baseball is still played – a lot! See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Vero Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.