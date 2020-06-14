Apartment List
FL
/
vero beach
/
apartments with gym
35 Apartments for rent in Vero Beach, FL with gym

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
4600 Highway A1a
4600 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautifully renovated 2.300 Sq. ft. 3 Bed, 3 Bath Oceanfront condo with river views and 2 car under building parking. Granite, counters, tiled floors with two spacious patios. 2 furnished bedroom suites and one office suite that can be 3rd bedroom.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2700 Ocean Drive
2700 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Direct Oceanfront 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo centrally located in the presitgous Gables Development with direct ocean walkway, under building parking, exercise room, community room, heated pool and spa.

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
716 Kumquat Road
716 Kumquat Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2826 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Remodeled 4 Bedroom 3 bath heated pool home east of A1A just a short walk to guarded beach restaurants, shops and ocean drive. Close to Marina, Riverside park, dog park, Theater, museum, Tennis Courts, exercise trail.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
3554 Ocean Drive
3554 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Available Now for Off season only $4500 / mo til December. Booked for Jan-April 2021! Beautiful Sunsets & ocean views, southwest corner unit. 2BR/2BA open floor plan with split bedrooms. Floor to ceiling impact sliders in all rooms.

1 of 83

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1736 Ocean #LOT 20 Drive
1736 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$32,500
8400 sqft
60 DAY MINIMUM RENTAL! OCEANFRONT MASTERPIECE IN RIOMAR! FULLY FURNISHED~ This incredible DIRECT OCEANFRONT home sits on approx 1.
1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2504 57th Cir
2504 57th Circle, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1140 sqft
2504 57th Cir Available 06/16/20 Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Annual partially furnished or Unfurnished rental, beautiful condo in desirable Palm Estates Available now.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1550 S 42nd Circle
1550 S 42nd Cir, Gifford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
AVAILABLE SEPT 1ST. LAGUNA, 2nd floor condo, 2 beds, 2 baths with great lake view. What a cute, chic & tastefully furnished condo.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
6168 Coverty Place
6168 Coverty Place, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2150 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3BR/2BA Centex home for rent in desirable Woodfield gated adult community. Spacious/open split-bedroom floor plan with 2-car garage, huge screened porch and lush landscaping.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
572 7th
572 7th Street, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely, freshly painted, tiled 2/2 condo with beautiful views of pond and foundation. Shows pride of ownership. Washer and dryer in unit. Separate bedrooms, walk in closet. Garage available.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1166 6th Avenue
1166 6th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Prime rental opportunity in the heart of one of Vero Beach's hottest, most central areas. Spacious 2/2 end unit in friendly building features newer flooring, carpet, appliances & fresh paint.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1065 Clipper Road
1065 Clipper Road, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Located in Castaway Cove, which offers private beach access, this beautifully appointed 3BD, 2BA, 2,008 sq ft. home comes fully equipped with a pool, jacuzzi, ultra speed wi-fi & gym.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
5151 Highway A1a
5151 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
$1600 annual rental. 55+ Community, No Pets or Trucks. Lovely second floor unit. Comfortable furnishings. Beautiful riverfront community, active clubhouse, exercise room and large community pool. Room sized are approximate/subject to error.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
3435 Diamond Leaf Drive
3435 Diamond Leaf Drive, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Seeking an Annual or Seasonal Tenant, Harmony Reserve Lake front Furnished 3/2 New Construction home with spacious open floor plan. Volume ceilings, island kitchen w/ breakfast bar, master bath w/ double sinks & large walk in shower.
1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
411 N Key Lime Sq SW
411 N Ky, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2329 sqft
411 N Key Lime Sq SW Available 08/01/20 Spacious~Sunny~Community Amenities~Pool~Tennis~Fitness~3/Garage~Hurricane Shutters! - Live the Good life in this beautiful manicured community.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
831 Middleton Dr. SW
831 Middleton Drive Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1882 sqft
Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Available now, gorgeous! unfurnished annual rental, 2 story townhouse with lake front and view from covered patio.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
5020 Fairways Circle
5020 Fairways Circle, Gifford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Tile in main living areas and large master bedroom. Split floor plan with private second bedroom and bath. All appliances included. Great community with lots of emenities including pool, exercise room and tennis.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
305 N Grove Isle Circle
305 North Grove Isle Circle, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful 2/2 1st Floor unit in 55+ Community with a spectacular view of the lake from large enclosed back porch. Condo includes a Car port and small pet is acceptable 20lbs max.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
547 Calamondin Way
547 Calamondin Way SW, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
First Floor Master Bedroom Suite! Two bedrooms, Open Loft/office and full bath on 2nd level. Nice corner lot in sought after Citrus Springs. Amenities: Pool, fitness center, tennis, pickle ball & social clubs. ANNUAL LEASES ONLY.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1843 Grey Falcon Circle SW
1843 Grey Falcon Cir SW, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
Immaculate 3BR PLUS a loft on the lake! Newer stainless steel kitchen appliances. 2 level spacious home in a beautiful gated community with a pool, gym, tot-lot & more. 2 walk in closets in MBR. 2 story living room and a separate family room.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
5558 51st Avenue
5558 51st Avenue, Winter Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Turnkey Rental for both off season and seasonal renting. Enjoy all that VeroLago has to offer in this gorgeous once Model Home. Great open floor plan with 3 BR, 2 BA with Lake views. Community offers Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Center and Gate Secured.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
606 Bridgewater Lane
606 Bridgewater Lane Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Try before you buy! Lease-purchase terms available! Beautifully refreshed home w/open great room plan has new paint & carpet, gorgeous tile, luxe new master bath. Island kitchen, gas cooktop, stainless appliances, fitness/yoga room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
86 Crooked Tree Lane
86 Crooked Tree Lane, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Avail Now 2/2 1st flr Vista Royale condo. New AC. Private, enclosed porch overlooks pond w/golf course beyond. Short walk from parking; laundry steps away. New kitchen w/granite counters, new appl.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
2245 N Southwinds Boulevard
2245 North Southwinds Boulevard, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Available Now for an Annual Renter in The Moorings @ Southwinds gorgeous penthouse 3 BR/ 3 BA condo has spectacular ocean views. Spacious balcony. 2,100 sq ft with southern exposure. Direct beach access. Moorings membership available.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
501 N Swim Club Drive
501 North Swim Club Drive, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Available Rental 3BR CONDO WITH OVER 3400sf PLUS COVERED WRAPAROUND VERANDAS, LAKE VIEWS, PRIVATE ELEVATOR, 2-CAR A/C GARAGE AND STORAGE.
City Guide for Vero Beach, FL

Vero Beach is somewhat unique among Florida beach towns because it “grew up” before the tourists arrived.  It was a railroad town, and it had citrus groves, and the two became partners to get the fruit to market.  This little village on the Treasure Coast is a gem, and offers a glimpse of an era before the “bling.”

Not that Vero Beach can’t hold its own with the upscale appeal of modern Florida:  Nestled between the Atlantic and the Intracoastal Waterway, it has its share of mansions and shiny yachts.  But, it’s also welcoming, laid-back and  pretty, and its beaches are perfect for long walks as well as working on that tan. Riverside Park has a waterside trail with a perfect vantage point for watching the yachts glide by. For decades this was the home of the Dodgers training camp. No longer, but Holman Stadium doesn’t sit idle.  Now a multi-sport training village, Vero Beach plays host to teams as varied as football clubs and cycling teams who utilize the facilities for practice as well as competition.  Baseball is still played – a lot! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Vero Beach, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Vero Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

