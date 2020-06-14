60 Furnished Apartments for rent in Vero Beach, FL

/
4600 Highway A1a
4600 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautifully renovated 2.300 Sq. ft. 3 Bed, 3 Bath Oceanfront condo with river views and 2 car under building parking. Granite, counters, tiled floors with two spacious patios. 2 furnished bedroom suites and one office suite that can be 3rd bedroom.
2015 15th Lane
2015 15th Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Utilities included...Relax around the pool at this “heart of Vero” home located within 10 minutes to the ocean, shopping, dining, parks, theatres, and golf. Turnkey furnished; tile floors thru out. Sorry, no smoking...small pet considered
664 Tulip Lane
664 Tulip Lane, Vero Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
FURNISHED. Available May 1, this large home is close to everything plus is on a canal with dock & pool! Come enjoy this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that is the epitome of Florida living at it's best.
928 Jasmine Lane
928 Jasmine Ln, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Available Beginning Mid April for off season furnished rental. One Block from the Ocean, Completely Renovated throughout, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms, Pet Friendly. Available for Season 2021
900 Jasmine Lane
900 Jasmine Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Enjoy Vacation living east of A1A. Walk to beach and restaurants. Heated pool, BBQ area and Bike parking. This is a great location close to Vero's best Beach. 1st floor unit next to the pool.
1845 Robalo Drive
1845 Robalo Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Waterfront living only steps away from dining, shops and activities on Miracle Mile and a short drive to the beach.
935 E Causeway Boulevard
935 East Causeway Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
55+ Light, airy & spacious 4th floor condo w/small ocean view.Oversized living room & bedrooms have hurricane proof windows.MBR suite has closets galore.Louvered pocket doors close kitchen off from DR & LR.Breakfast nook & dining room.
535 Honeysuckle Lane
535 Honeysuckle Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Available OFF SEASON ONLY! Furnished 2 Bed - 3 Bath - Sleeps 4 adults - meticulously maintained pool home perfectly located in central beach. New lush landscaping, beautiful hardwood floors, walk to Riverside Park and Theater!
1700 Ocean Drive
1700 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1435 sqft
Direct Ocean Front Condo with Fantastic Views on Vero's Best/Widest Beach.
4800 HIGHWAY A1A
4800 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Ocean Front Condo in the heart of Vero Beach! Located on the top floor of a 4 story building (elevator). Beautifully furnished and Completely renovated with 2100 square feet of living area.
853 19th Street
853 19th Street, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
NICELY FURNISHED APARTMENT DOWNTOWN - 1.5 MILES TO BEACH. FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN, ALL UTILITIES, CABLE AND WIFI INCLUDED. Seasonal rentals (JAN, FEB, MAR.) is $2,500 per month.
1985 34th Avenue
1985 34th Avenue, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Turnkey rental fully furnished and close to everything! All the comforts of home. Spacious rental with oversized screen porch. All utilities included. Available now!
556 Flamevine Lane
556 Flamevine Lane, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Seasonal rental. 3/2 Totally renovated w/pool & media room. Fully furnished, close to Recreation, Riverside & Beaches. Also available Off Seasonal @4,000/mos. Sizes are approx. and subject to error.
455 19th Place
455 19th Place, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1036 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Welcome to Pineapple Place! Named after the universal sign of hospitality, a fully furnished turnkey short-term rental less than 2.5 miles to the beach and a very short walk to the shops and eateries of Miracle Mile.
3735 Eagle Drive
3735 Eagle Drive, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
APRIL/MAY 2020 or SEPT-DEC 2020. FULLY FURNISHED Pool Home East of A-1-A; 1 block to Boardwalk. Vintage 1950's Florida home w/ tile & terrazzo floors.
746 Azalea Lane
746 Azalea Lane, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available May 1, Turnkey furnished for 1-9 months; immaculate smoke free Central Beach home East of A1A, walk to everything, ocean, shops, dining, Vero Beach Art Museum, Riverside Theatre.
525 19th Lane
525 19th Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Located in Oakmont Park near Miracle Mile. Close to Shopping, River and Beaches. This furnished turn key home is ready for your time in Vero Beach.
4450 Highway A1A
4450 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Immaculate newly renovated 2/2 condo with direct ocean views. Furnished, New kitchen with custom cabinets, Maytag appliances & Corian Counters, New Power Star HW Heater, Marble Showers, Impact Glass windows & sliders. NO PETS!
2636 Ocean Drive
2636 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Riomar Sands Condo - Direct Oceanfront! Walk out the door and onto the beach. Enjoy all that Vero Beach has to Offer in this beautifully furnished condo in the heart of Vero! Sizes are approx/subj to error.
5000 Highway A1a
5000 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
Spacious 2/2 Ocean Front Condo Nicely Furnished with Garage Parking. Close to restaurants, Shops, Market and Island Amenities. Ocean views from almost every room! Annual and seasonal( 3 month) minimum. sizes approx. and subj. to error.
1736 Ocean #LOT 20 Drive
1736 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$32,500
8400 sqft
60 DAY MINIMUM RENTAL! OCEANFRONT MASTERPIECE IN RIOMAR! FULLY FURNISHED~ This incredible DIRECT OCEANFRONT home sits on approx 1.
2504 57th Cir
2504 57th Circle, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1140 sqft
2504 57th Cir Available 06/16/20 Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Annual partially furnished or Unfurnished rental, beautiful condo in desirable Palm Estates Available now.
575 Tropic Lane N 3D
575 North Tropical Lane, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Furnished Offseason Rental close to everything - Lovely 2 BR townhome, nicely furnished and well equipped.Large bedrooms, king size beds. Peaceful environment with views of gardens,palms & sunsets. Private courtyard.
23 Vista Gardens Trail
23 Vista Gardens Trail, Vero Beach South, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
630 sqft
Available for 2021 Season beginning January 1st! Brand new floors and fully furnished rental in a 55+ Community with Resort Style Living at it's best! Charming first floor condo fully furnished 1/1 in Vista Gardens.
