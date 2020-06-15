All apartments in Vero Beach
Find more places like 835 18th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vero Beach, FL
/
835 18th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:18 PM

835 18th Street

835 18th Street · (561) 838-5554
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vero Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

835 18th Street, Vero Beach, FL 32960

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 409 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
Newest renovation at Villamar Condos. This spacious 2/2 is undergoing a transformation that is simple in design and elegance. Boasting new floors, new paint and a re-done kitchen. Be ready to soon, come June 22, be able to see the new open kitchen concept thanks to re-designing wall and cabinet space. This new beautiful kitchen will feature new lighting, countertops, stainless steel appliances and more. Community amenities include a heated pool, well-kept grounds, shuffleboard courts, picnic area and gas grills for general use. Our large standalone clubhouse offers a full kitchen and generator for shelter in emergencies and a great place to meet and greet your friends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 18th Street have any available units?
835 18th Street has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 835 18th Street have?
Some of 835 18th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
835 18th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 835 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vero Beach.
Does 835 18th Street offer parking?
No, 835 18th Street does not offer parking.
Does 835 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 835 18th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 18th Street have a pool?
Yes, 835 18th Street has a pool.
Does 835 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 835 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 835 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 835 18th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 835 18th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 835 18th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 835 18th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Vero Beach 1 BedroomsVero Beach 2 Bedrooms
Vero Beach Apartments with PoolVero Beach Furnished Apartments
Vero Beach Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FLFort Pierce, FL
West Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLStuart, FLViera West, FLJensen Beach, FLIndialantic, FL
Sebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLCocoa, FLVero Beach South, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity