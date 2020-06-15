835 18th Street

Amenities

Newest renovation at Villamar Condos. This spacious 2/2 is undergoing a transformation that is simple in design and elegance. Boasting new floors, new paint and a re-done kitchen. Be ready to soon, come June 22, be able to see the new open kitchen concept thanks to re-designing wall and cabinet space. This new beautiful kitchen will feature new lighting, countertops, stainless steel appliances and more. Community amenities include a heated pool, well-kept grounds, shuffleboard courts, picnic area and gas grills for general use. Our large standalone clubhouse offers a full kitchen and generator for shelter in emergencies and a great place to meet and greet your friends.