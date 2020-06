Amenities

FURNISHED. Available May 1, this large home is close to everything plus is on a canal with dock & pool! Come enjoy this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that is the epitome of Florida living at it's best. Available furnished: annually for $4300 or seasonally for $6500. Both upstairs & downstairs living areas and master bedrooms; lovely kitchen; screened porch; south exposure; 2 car garage!