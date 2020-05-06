All apartments in Vero Beach
4800 HIGHWAY A1A
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:05 PM

4800 HIGHWAY A1A

4800 Highway A1a · (813) 695-3989
Location

4800 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL 32963

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 416 · Avail. now

$6,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
Beautiful Ocean Front Condo in the heart of Vero Beach! Located on the top floor of a 4 story building (elevator). Beautifully furnished and Completely renovated with 2100 square feet of living area. New kitchen including new cabinets, appliances, granite and marble counter tops, guality brand new furniture in the family room, large private balconcy on the ocean, 65" large screen TV in family room, 18' tile floors throughout the condo with carpeting in the bedrooms. Wet bar in the great room. The master bath has new oversized shower, whirlpool jacuzzi tub, and plenty of cabinet and storage space. The guest bathroom has a tub and shower with new vanity. There is a queen bed in the guest bedroom, a queen sleeper sofa in the adjoining room with another television which is perfect for a family who wants another place to relax. There is a king bed in the master bedroom, and another queen sleeper sofa in the family room. The balcony has pleny to furniture and a bar height dining table to enjoy the views while having dinner. Washer and dryer. The pool is overlooking the beach with grilling areas and tables to use that overlook the ocean, a sauna in the bath by the pool, and a work out facility as well with weights and equipment. The complex has a fantastic 300 ft. pier that is wonderful for fishing or relaxing with a glass of wine! Gourmet deli and grocery across the street. Vero Beach offers great shopping and restaurants located a short bike ride away. The perfect location and place to stay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4800 HIGHWAY A1A have any available units?
4800 HIGHWAY A1A has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4800 HIGHWAY A1A have?
Some of 4800 HIGHWAY A1A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4800 HIGHWAY A1A currently offering any rent specials?
4800 HIGHWAY A1A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4800 HIGHWAY A1A pet-friendly?
No, 4800 HIGHWAY A1A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vero Beach.
Does 4800 HIGHWAY A1A offer parking?
Yes, 4800 HIGHWAY A1A does offer parking.
Does 4800 HIGHWAY A1A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4800 HIGHWAY A1A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4800 HIGHWAY A1A have a pool?
Yes, 4800 HIGHWAY A1A has a pool.
Does 4800 HIGHWAY A1A have accessible units?
No, 4800 HIGHWAY A1A does not have accessible units.
Does 4800 HIGHWAY A1A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4800 HIGHWAY A1A has units with dishwashers.
Does 4800 HIGHWAY A1A have units with air conditioning?
No, 4800 HIGHWAY A1A does not have units with air conditioning.
