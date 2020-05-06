4800 HIGHWAY A1A

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill sauna

Beautiful Ocean Front Condo in the heart of Vero Beach! Located on the top floor of a 4 story building (elevator). Beautifully furnished and Completely renovated with 2100 square feet of living area. New kitchen including new cabinets, appliances, granite and marble counter tops, guality brand new furniture in the family room, large private balconcy on the ocean, 65" large screen TV in family room, 18' tile floors throughout the condo with carpeting in the bedrooms. Wet bar in the great room. The master bath has new oversized shower, whirlpool jacuzzi tub, and plenty of cabinet and storage space. The guest bathroom has a tub and shower with new vanity. There is a queen bed in the guest bedroom, a queen sleeper sofa in the adjoining room with another television which is perfect for a family who wants another place to relax. There is a king bed in the master bedroom, and another queen sleeper sofa in the family room. The balcony has pleny to furniture and a bar height dining table to enjoy the views while having dinner. Washer and dryer. The pool is overlooking the beach with grilling areas and tables to use that overlook the ocean, a sauna in the bath by the pool, and a work out facility as well with weights and equipment. The complex has a fantastic 300 ft. pier that is wonderful for fishing or relaxing with a glass of wine! Gourmet deli and grocery across the street. Vero Beach offers great shopping and restaurants located a short bike ride away. The perfect location and place to stay!