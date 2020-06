Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Location, Location, Location! Welcome to Pineapple Place! Named after the universal sign of hospitality, a fully furnished turnkey short-term rental less than 2.5 miles to the beach and a very short walk to the shops and eateries of Miracle Mile. Avail monthly AUG 2020–DEC 2020 $1850/mo and season JAN 2021 – April 2021 min term of 3 months at $2750/mo All utilities included! Book Now!