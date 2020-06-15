4104 18th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher hot tub microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities hot tub

Great 2/2 with private fenced yard - Property Id: 283392



Private fence yard master with walk in shower and Jacuzzi tub large closet and french doors to multiple private decks nice large yard. Open floor plan fresh paint inside and out. Kitchen has JenAir cook top and double ovens. Tons of cabinet space. New flooring in bedrooms and new vanities and toilet.

Must see this sweet little gem!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283392

Property Id 283392



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5791153)