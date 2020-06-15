4104 18th St

Great 2/2 with private fenced yard - Property Id: 283392
Private fence yard master with walk in shower and Jacuzzi tub large closet and french doors to multiple private decks nice large yard. Open floor plan fresh paint inside and out. Kitchen has JenAir cook top and double ovens. Tons of cabinet space. New flooring in bedrooms and new vanities and toilet. Must see this sweet little gem!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283392 Property Id 283392
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
