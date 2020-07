Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Freshly painted fully furnished 2/2 with new stove, washer and dryer. Great for an off season or 2 month seasonal for March and April 2021. Located on Ocean Drive for ease of walking to fine dining, beaches and boutiques. Come enjoy all that Vero Beach offers in this lovely condo.