Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking hot tub microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking hot tub

Enjoy the serene backyard while sitting in the hot tub. This 3/2 home is relaxing home and just a walk away from the beach. $250 pet deposit per pet. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.