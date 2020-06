Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool shuffle board guest parking

This condo is a beautifully decorated and maintained two bedroom two bath unit with a carport and guest parking. Golfview amenities consist of a heated pool, shuffleboard court, clubhouse and gazebo. It is located about two miles from Downtown Venice and Venice Beach. Shopping, restaurants and medical facilities are nearby. Golfing is just across the street and the area is great for biking or just strolling down the street. 3 MONTH MINIMUM RENTAL.