Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

RESERVE NOW FOR 2021- Luxury lake view pool home on Sawgrass Golf Course awaits a winter resident. Flowing floor plan, comfortably furnished with everything needed to make your stay enjoyable. Relax on covered lanai poolside and watch the golfers play. Or head to the beach, historic downtown, or shopping and dining just a short drive away. Minimum rental is three months. Security deposit, cleaning fee and sales tax in addition to rental rate. Available Jan 15 - April 15, 2021