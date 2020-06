Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool internet access

One of the best features to this unit is the location and community!



With it's own private beach, it's small courtyard building layout surrounding a heated community pool and central to all the Venice island amenities.You just can't ask for much more!



This fabulous 2 bed 2 bath condo has amazing Gulf views from the master bedroom balcony. This unit is crisp and clean with its tile floor throughout and recently renovated kitchen and bathrooms.



The master bedroom includes an en-suite bath,walk-in shower and closet. A second bedroom offers a full size bed and a second bath close by.



The main living space is open to the dining area and the kitchen has everything you could need to cook anything from a full holiday dinner to simply warming up take out.



Sorry no pets.



High season- $4000/mn ~ $1200/wk

Mid season- $2800/mm ~ $900/wk

Low season- $2400/mn ~ $800/wk



**Holiday weeks are priced as high season



Please call for specific rates and availability.