504 BEATRICE STREET

Escape to the perfect Venice Island beach house where the Ocean breeze invites you into her beautifully landscaped tropical paradise. Located just a 5 minute stroll from the beach and .8 miles to the quaint downtown, this island paradise resides on a quiet street with charm and character. Beautiful wood flooring welcomes you into the living room and follows into the adjoining dining room. The kitchen is well appointed with ample counter space and cabinets. The spacious master bedroom offers a king size bed and attached bath. The second bedroom is very spacious with two twin beds. A separate office/den off the kitchen is equipped with a desk, computer monitor, printer and futon. The backyard is very private with a BBQ to enjoy grilling from the paved patio area. This is a great location just a short distance to the beach, shopping, the arts, popular restaurants and beautiful downtown Venice. There are two bicycles to ride around this beautiful community. Fully furnished turn-key and Includes high-speed internet, Cable, Electric & Water/Trash, Pest Control and Lawn Maintenance. *Monthly & Seasonal Rates* include all Utilities, Pest Control and Lawn (January – March: $4300 per Month) (November, December & April: $3100 per Month) (May – October: $2500 per Month) **** Better rates may be available with multiple months rented -Pets welcome with prior approval and pet non refundable fee.