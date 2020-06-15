All apartments in Venice
504 BEATRICE STREET

504 Beatrice Street · (941) 875-9060
Location

504 Beatrice Street, Venice, FL 34285

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1206 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
Escape to the perfect Venice Island beach house where the Ocean breeze invites you into her beautifully landscaped tropical paradise. Located just a 5 minute stroll from the beach and .8 miles to the quaint downtown, this island paradise resides on a quiet street with charm and character. Beautiful wood flooring welcomes you into the living room and follows into the adjoining dining room. The kitchen is well appointed with ample counter space and cabinets. The spacious master bedroom offers a king size bed and attached bath. The second bedroom is very spacious with two twin beds. A separate office/den off the kitchen is equipped with a desk, computer monitor, printer and futon. The backyard is very private with a BBQ to enjoy grilling from the paved patio area. This is a great location just a short distance to the beach, shopping, the arts, popular restaurants and beautiful downtown Venice. There are two bicycles to ride around this beautiful community. Fully furnished turn-key and Includes high-speed internet, Cable, Electric & Water/Trash, Pest Control and Lawn Maintenance. *Monthly & Seasonal Rates* include all Utilities, Pest Control and Lawn (January – March: $4300 per Month) (November, December & April: $3100 per Month) (May – October: $2500 per Month) **** Better rates may be available with multiple months rented -Pets welcome with prior approval and pet non refundable fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 BEATRICE STREET have any available units?
504 BEATRICE STREET has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Venice, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Venice Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 BEATRICE STREET have?
Some of 504 BEATRICE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 BEATRICE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
504 BEATRICE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 BEATRICE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 BEATRICE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 504 BEATRICE STREET offer parking?
No, 504 BEATRICE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 504 BEATRICE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 BEATRICE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 BEATRICE STREET have a pool?
No, 504 BEATRICE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 504 BEATRICE STREET have accessible units?
No, 504 BEATRICE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 504 BEATRICE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 BEATRICE STREET has units with dishwashers.
