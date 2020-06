Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

This lovely first floor condo is located a short distance from shopping, restaurants, medical facilities and Capri Isles Golf Course. Large fully equipped kitchen with breakfast area. Living room and den both have a sofa bed. Community has a heated pool. The Capri Isles area is great for biking and walking and is a short ride from Downtown Venice and Venice Beach. 3 MONTH MINIMUM RENTAL. CALL FOR OFF SEASON RATES AND AVAILABILITY. RENTED FOR THE 2020 SEASON.