317 Sorrento St. Sarasota County

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry bbq/grill

Beautiful 2 Bed/ 2 Bath + Large Den on Venice Island - Hurry in to view this beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath + large den in a prime location of Venice island! This property is pristine with shined terrazzo flooring and boasting over 1,200 sq ft. Many updated features include light fixtures, fresh paint inside and out plus newer updates. Kitchen equipped with new cabinets, granite counter tops & newer stainless-steel appliances. A large den can easily be converted into a bedroom, this is the largest of the 3 rooms. Two bedrooms are separated by the remodeled bathroom with walk in shower. Through the barn doors near the dining room you have the Indoor laundry room with the spare bathroom, a walk in shower with single vanity. Exiting through slider glass doors you have a screened in lanai overlooking this oversized back yard which can be enjoyed year round. A mature mango tree provides plenty of shade for outdoor activities and family BBQ's. This home is near the Venice Community Center, the Venice Public Library and less than 2 miles from the beach. Enjoy evening walks to the beach and endless sunsets. Downtown Venice offers fine dining and shopping. Will not last long!



Contact Miranda to schedule a viewing. (941) 500-3048 (Call or text) No pets allowed.



First, last & security due at move in - unless you make more than 3x monthly rent and good rental history then you can spread out last month rent into 3 months. Security is equal to 1 month’s rent. No smoking allowed on the property.



Apply Now right from our website www.relaxrealtygroup.com

Apply by clicking from the property you are interested in renting. A $50 application fee per adult - for more details on qualifications: https://www.relaxrealtygroup.com/rental-qualifications



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Cost is $20 per month.



Listed by Relax Realty Group



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5799521)