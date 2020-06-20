All apartments in Venice
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

317 Sorrento St. Sarasota County

317 Sorrento Street · (941) 500-3048
Location

317 Sorrento Street, Venice, FL 34285

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 317 Sorrento St. Sarasota County · Avail. now

$2,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1204 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Beautiful 2 Bed/ 2 Bath + Large Den on Venice Island - Hurry in to view this beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath + large den in a prime location of Venice island! This property is pristine with shined terrazzo flooring and boasting over 1,200 sq ft. Many updated features include light fixtures, fresh paint inside and out plus newer updates. Kitchen equipped with new cabinets, granite counter tops & newer stainless-steel appliances. A large den can easily be converted into a bedroom, this is the largest of the 3 rooms. Two bedrooms are separated by the remodeled bathroom with walk in shower. Through the barn doors near the dining room you have the Indoor laundry room with the spare bathroom, a walk in shower with single vanity. Exiting through slider glass doors you have a screened in lanai overlooking this oversized back yard which can be enjoyed year round. A mature mango tree provides plenty of shade for outdoor activities and family BBQ's. This home is near the Venice Community Center, the Venice Public Library and less than 2 miles from the beach. Enjoy evening walks to the beach and endless sunsets. Downtown Venice offers fine dining and shopping. Will not last long!

Contact Miranda to schedule a viewing. (941) 500-3048 (Call or text) No pets allowed.

First, last & security due at move in - unless you make more than 3x monthly rent and good rental history then you can spread out last month rent into 3 months. Security is equal to 1 month’s rent. No smoking allowed on the property.

Apply Now right from our website www.relaxrealtygroup.com
Apply by clicking from the property you are interested in renting. A $50 application fee per adult - for more details on qualifications: https://www.relaxrealtygroup.com/rental-qualifications

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Cost is $20 per month.

Listed by Relax Realty Group

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5799521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Sorrento St. Sarasota County have any available units?
317 Sorrento St. Sarasota County has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Venice, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Venice Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 Sorrento St. Sarasota County have?
Some of 317 Sorrento St. Sarasota County's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Sorrento St. Sarasota County currently offering any rent specials?
317 Sorrento St. Sarasota County isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Sorrento St. Sarasota County pet-friendly?
No, 317 Sorrento St. Sarasota County is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Venice.
Does 317 Sorrento St. Sarasota County offer parking?
No, 317 Sorrento St. Sarasota County does not offer parking.
Does 317 Sorrento St. Sarasota County have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Sorrento St. Sarasota County does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Sorrento St. Sarasota County have a pool?
No, 317 Sorrento St. Sarasota County does not have a pool.
Does 317 Sorrento St. Sarasota County have accessible units?
No, 317 Sorrento St. Sarasota County does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Sorrento St. Sarasota County have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 Sorrento St. Sarasota County does not have units with dishwashers.
