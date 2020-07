Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious, Move-In- ready , Completely Re-molded ,4/2 home in Lovely neighborhood of Copper Ridge. Up-dated, kitchen and bathrooms, freshly painted and New flooring. The up- dated Kitchen has, Granite counter tops, New stainless Steal appliance, Eating space in kitchen. The whole house has new Water Resistant wood- Based laminated Flooring. Screened large patio, Fenced back yard, must see...... Wii Not Last Long.