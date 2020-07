Amenities

You must see this beautiful River Hills golf course community home! Upgraded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with Florida room and separate Loft, plus a study is situated on an oversized lot in Fairway One. Two car garage with separate driveway for golf cart garage. Master bedroom on first floor. Walking distance to Fairway One's private pool. 24/7 Guard-Gated entry. Optional Country Club membership with 18 hole golf course, dining room, lounge, fitness center and junior Olympic pool.