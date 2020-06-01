All apartments in Valrico
3220 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL
3220 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL

3220 Stonebridge Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3220 Stonebridge Trail, Valrico, FL 33596
River Hills Masters

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to 3220 Stonebridge Trail and the highly desirable and beautiful 24 guard gated community of River Hills! MUST SEE this stunning pool home on the 15th Tee of River Hills Golf Course. Kitchen offers maple cabinetry and crown molding. Corian counter tops with slate mosaic tile back splash; island and breakfast bar with granite counter tops, desk, all appliances and sunny breakfast nook with window seat. The kitchen opens to a large family room with sliding doors to the pool deck. The spacious master suite has a glass door to the lanai, huge walk-in closet, adjoining retreat/office, and bath with granite counter tops, dual vessel sinks. Gorgeous screened pool deck with covered patio and sparkling pool with spill-over spa--all with gorgeous golf-course views. This home is available for immediate occupancy. It is conveniently located near top rated schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment. It can be viewed 7 days a week at your own convenience so don't delay. Schedule your viewing today!

*Curtains to not convey

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL have any available units?
3220 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 3220 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL have?
Some of 3220 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
3220 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 3220 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 3220 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 3220 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL offers parking.
Does 3220 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3220 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 3220 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL has a pool.
Does 3220 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 3220 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3220 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 3220 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 3220 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
