Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Welcome to 3220 Stonebridge Trail and the highly desirable and beautiful 24 guard gated community of River Hills! MUST SEE this stunning pool home on the 15th Tee of River Hills Golf Course. Kitchen offers maple cabinetry and crown molding. Corian counter tops with slate mosaic tile back splash; island and breakfast bar with granite counter tops, desk, all appliances and sunny breakfast nook with window seat. The kitchen opens to a large family room with sliding doors to the pool deck. The spacious master suite has a glass door to the lanai, huge walk-in closet, adjoining retreat/office, and bath with granite counter tops, dual vessel sinks. Gorgeous screened pool deck with covered patio and sparkling pool with spill-over spa--all with gorgeous golf-course views. This home is available for immediate occupancy. It is conveniently located near top rated schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment. It can be viewed 7 days a week at your own convenience so don't delay. Schedule your viewing today!



*Curtains to not convey