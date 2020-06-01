All apartments in Valrico
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:44 AM

2830 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD

2830 Buckhorn Preserve Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2830 Buckhorn Preserve Boulevard, Valrico, FL 33596

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 2830 Buckhorn Preserve Blvd. This beautiful two-story home features spacious bedrooms and plenty of spacious living. New carpet throughout! The kitchen is equipped with updated appliances and gorgeous cabinetry. Large master bedroom, with sitting room and private master bath equipped with double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Outback you'll enjoy a large fenced backyard great for entertaining family and friends. This home is available for immediate occupancy so don't delay. Make this your new home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2830 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD have any available units?
2830 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 2830 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2830 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2830 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2830 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2830 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2830 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 2830 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2830 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 2830 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2830 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2830 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 2830 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 2830 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2830 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2830 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2830 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2830 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2830 BUCKHORN PRESERVE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
