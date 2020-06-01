2820 DUNCAN TREE CIRCLE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and a 3 car garage. Located in the premier community of Duncan Groves! Offering nearly 2,500 SF under air, this home is perfect for entertaining. From the moment you enter the double glass door be prepared to be in awe as this home offers high ceilings, formal dining room and a spacious kitchen with granite counters. The breakfast nook offers the perfect spot for your morning coffee or casual dining with views of the back yard. The master suite boasts two walk-in closets, a luxury master bathroom with a garden tub, dual sinks and walk-in shower. The floor plan design offers a unique split plan creating a private guest room that includes a full bath with access from the back yard. The other 2 bedrooms are next to each other and share a full bath. If the interior isn't enough step outside to the screened in lanai offering the perfect atmosphere for BBQ's as it features seating area and private vinyl fenced backyard. Lawn care and chemical treatments will be an additional fee. Quick commute to MacDill, Downtown Tampa, and Lakeland. Minutes to hospital, major highways, schools, shopping and restaurants.