Last updated March 7 2020 at 2:32 AM

2820 DUNCAN TREE CIRCLE

2820 Duncan Tree Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2820 Duncan Tree Circle, Valrico, FL 33594
Duncan Groves

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and a 3 car garage. Located in the premier community of Duncan Groves! Offering nearly 2,500 SF under air, this home is perfect for entertaining. From the moment you enter the double glass door be prepared to be in awe as this home offers high ceilings, formal dining room and a spacious kitchen with granite counters. The breakfast nook offers the perfect spot for your morning coffee or casual dining with views of the back yard. The master suite boasts two walk-in closets, a luxury master bathroom with a garden tub, dual sinks and walk-in shower. The floor plan design offers a unique split plan creating a private guest room that includes a full bath with access from the back yard. The other 2 bedrooms are next to each other and share a full bath. If the interior isn't enough step outside to the screened in lanai offering the perfect atmosphere for BBQ's as it features seating area and private vinyl fenced backyard. Lawn care and chemical treatments will be an additional fee. Quick commute to MacDill, Downtown Tampa, and Lakeland. Minutes to hospital, major highways, schools, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2820 DUNCAN TREE CIRCLE have any available units?
2820 DUNCAN TREE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 2820 DUNCAN TREE CIRCLE have?
Some of 2820 DUNCAN TREE CIRCLE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2820 DUNCAN TREE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2820 DUNCAN TREE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2820 DUNCAN TREE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2820 DUNCAN TREE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 2820 DUNCAN TREE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2820 DUNCAN TREE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 2820 DUNCAN TREE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2820 DUNCAN TREE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2820 DUNCAN TREE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 2820 DUNCAN TREE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 2820 DUNCAN TREE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2820 DUNCAN TREE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2820 DUNCAN TREE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2820 DUNCAN TREE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2820 DUNCAN TREE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2820 DUNCAN TREE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
