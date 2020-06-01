2814 Graphite Court

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Beautiful House right on the Golf Course in Beautiful Diamond Hill in Valrico. You will love this gated community. This home features all laminate & tile floors. The Master bedroom has a spacious walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Split bedroom plan, separate dining room, and huge kitchen/ living room combo. No rear neighbors! Indoor laundry room with drop sink, and 2 car garage you can park in! No pets and no smoking allowed. Call today for a showing!

3D Walkthrough here... https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KC1Uf22yqsQ