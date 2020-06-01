2626 Crestfield Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Four Bed - Two Bath - On The Golf Course - Beautiful four bedroom, two bath, spacious home in the Buckhorn community! Located in the Buckhorn Elementary, Mulrennan Middle, and Durant High school district. For 2018 the elementary and middle school had an A rating with the high school having a B rating. This home is bright and open, featuring new paint and carpet throughout. Master bedroom features an office with a door and built in desk, two closets, stand alone shower, and a garden tub. An amazing view of the golf course from the screened in back porch. Has a fenced in yard with a gate to access the golf course from your own back yard. This property has a circular driveway with plenty of parking and a two car garage. Available for an immediate move in. Call today for a showing.



(RLNE4998115)