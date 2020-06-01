All apartments in Valrico
2605 VALENCIA GROVE DRIVE
2605 VALENCIA GROVE DRIVE

2605 Valencia Grove Drive
Location

2605 Valencia Grove Drive, Valrico, FL 33596

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is located near great schools and comes with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a study/office, and a 3 car garage. It has over 2,600 heated sq ft and is fenced for privacy. As you enter the home you will notice the vaulted ceilings, and a private office on the right side that faces the front yard. The open layout has a play area off from the office, and views of the dining room and living room. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage space, extended counter tops, an eat-in nook, built-in microwave, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. The oversized master bedroom has plenty of room for all the bedroom furniture, a large walk-in closet, and a tiled master bath featuring a garden tub and walk-in shower. Comes with his/her sinks and a linen closet. The 3 spare bedrooms are located on the other side of the home with close proximity to the 2 full size spare bathrooms. TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES AND UPKEEP OF LAWN & SHRUBS (watering, cutting, edging) PER HOA RULES. 12 MONTH LEASE REQUIRED. SECURITY DEPOSIT EQUAL TO ONE MONTH'S RENT. LANDLORD PROVIDES TRASH AND PEST CONTROL. BACKGROUND CHECKS REQUIRED FOR ALL ADULT RENTERS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 VALENCIA GROVE DRIVE have any available units?
2605 VALENCIA GROVE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 2605 VALENCIA GROVE DRIVE have?
Some of 2605 VALENCIA GROVE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 VALENCIA GROVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2605 VALENCIA GROVE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 VALENCIA GROVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2605 VALENCIA GROVE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 2605 VALENCIA GROVE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2605 VALENCIA GROVE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2605 VALENCIA GROVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2605 VALENCIA GROVE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 VALENCIA GROVE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2605 VALENCIA GROVE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2605 VALENCIA GROVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2605 VALENCIA GROVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 VALENCIA GROVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2605 VALENCIA GROVE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2605 VALENCIA GROVE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2605 VALENCIA GROVE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

