2605 VALENCIA GROVE DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This home is located near great schools and comes with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a study/office, and a 3 car garage. It has over 2,600 heated sq ft and is fenced for privacy. As you enter the home you will notice the vaulted ceilings, and a private office on the right side that faces the front yard. The open layout has a play area off from the office, and views of the dining room and living room. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage space, extended counter tops, an eat-in nook, built-in microwave, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. The oversized master bedroom has plenty of room for all the bedroom furniture, a large walk-in closet, and a tiled master bath featuring a garden tub and walk-in shower. Comes with his/her sinks and a linen closet. The 3 spare bedrooms are located on the other side of the home with close proximity to the 2 full size spare bathrooms. TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES AND UPKEEP OF LAWN & SHRUBS (watering, cutting, edging) PER HOA RULES. 12 MONTH LEASE REQUIRED. SECURITY DEPOSIT EQUAL TO ONE MONTH'S RENT. LANDLORD PROVIDES TRASH AND PEST CONTROL. BACKGROUND CHECKS REQUIRED FOR ALL ADULT RENTERS.