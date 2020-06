Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Large home at over 2000 s/f. Split bedroom plan, formal dining room and living, kitchen is open to the family room. All kitchen appliances are brand new. The half bathroom is an unusual bonus! Inside utility room. The family room and formal living room have sliders to the screen lanai. Very nice size fully fenced yard. Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposit.