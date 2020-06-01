All apartments in Valrico
229 CASTLEKEEPER PLACE
229 CASTLEKEEPER PLACE

229 Castlekeeper Pl · No Longer Available
Location

229 Castlekeeper Pl, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
SUPER LOCATION! GATED NEIGHBORHOOD! NO MAINTENANCE! ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! DESIGNATED PARKING! GREAT SCHOOLS! COMMUNITY POOL! Come see this 3/2.5 over 1400+ square feet of Living area, Fantastic Townhome located in the Nice/Quiet Community of Kings Mill! This Townhome has been Very Well Maintained and Owner is moving across the Bay due to relocation! Kings Mill is one of Valrico's Premier Townhome Communites that offers a Privately Gated Neighborhood, Community Pool and is located so you can be in Plant City, Lakeland, Brandon, Tampa, Riverview or even Wesley Chapel within minutes! This Townhome is a Two Story, All Bedroomsare upstairs and Owner has requested no Pets! Please Call you Agent today to schedule your showing and this Townhome will be ready for 10/01/2019!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 CASTLEKEEPER PLACE have any available units?
229 CASTLEKEEPER PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 229 CASTLEKEEPER PLACE have?
Some of 229 CASTLEKEEPER PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 CASTLEKEEPER PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
229 CASTLEKEEPER PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 CASTLEKEEPER PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 229 CASTLEKEEPER PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 229 CASTLEKEEPER PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 229 CASTLEKEEPER PLACE offers parking.
Does 229 CASTLEKEEPER PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 229 CASTLEKEEPER PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 CASTLEKEEPER PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 229 CASTLEKEEPER PLACE has a pool.
Does 229 CASTLEKEEPER PLACE have accessible units?
No, 229 CASTLEKEEPER PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 229 CASTLEKEEPER PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 CASTLEKEEPER PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 229 CASTLEKEEPER PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 CASTLEKEEPER PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
