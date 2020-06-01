2112 HERITAGE CREST DRIVE

VERY UNIQUE RENTAL OPPORTUNITY AVAILABLE ON THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME! ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED! ALL FURNISHING ARE INCLUDED! SHORT TERM RENTALS ARE AVAILABLE! FENCED-IN BACKYARD! COME SEE THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 2 CAR GARAGE HOME PLUS DEN/OFFICE WITH OVER 2400 SQUARE FEET LIVING AREA! THIS HOME HAS BEEN UPDATED/REMODELED IN THE LAST FEW YEARS! HOME HAS GORGEOUS KITCHEN AND LARGE OWNERS SUITE! HOME HAS FORMAL LIVING & DINING ROOMS PLUS FAMILY ROOM ALL SEPARATED! ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED PLUS WASHER/DRYER! HOME HAS OWNER/CARETAKER THAT LIVES IN SEPARATE QUARTERS UPSTAIRS! ALL UTILITIES AND LAWNCARE ARE INCLUDED IN MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT! SHORTER TIME RENTAL TERMS ARE AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED TENANTS
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
