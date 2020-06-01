2112 HERITAGE CREST DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

VERY UNIQUE RENTAL OPPORTUNITY AVAILABLE ON THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME! ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED! ALL FURNISHING ARE INCLUDED! SHORT TERM RENTALS ARE AVAILABLE! FENCED-IN BACKYARD! COME SEE THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 2 CAR GARAGE HOME PLUS DEN/OFFICE WITH OVER 2400 SQUARE FEET LIVING AREA! THIS HOME HAS BEEN UPDATED/REMODELED IN THE LAST FEW YEARS! HOME HAS GORGEOUS KITCHEN AND LARGE OWNERS SUITE! HOME HAS FORMAL LIVING & DINING ROOMS PLUS FAMILY ROOM ALL SEPARATED! ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED PLUS WASHER/DRYER! HOME HAS OWNER/CARETAKER THAT LIVES IN SEPARATE QUARTERS UPSTAIRS! ALL UTILITIES AND LAWNCARE ARE INCLUDED IN MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT! SHORTER TIME RENTAL TERMS ARE AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED TENANTS