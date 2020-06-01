13429 SYDNEY ROAD

Amenities

Newly installed wood flooring in the whole house! Resort clubhouse! Golf court view!! The second story has golf and water view! One bedroom downstairs! Located in Valrico prestigious Resort Style community Diamond Hill. 2400 Heated Square Feet two Story Home offers 5 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bath with 3 Car Garage. Touring this Outstanding Floor Plan with Tons of Upgrades, cherry wood flooring! Warm Inviting Paint! Former Living/Dining Room. Most attractive Kitchen with GRANITE Countertops, Center Island with Sink, 42 Inch Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances, Crown molding, Glass cabinet doors, Under cabinet lights, backsplash, stainless steel sink, stainless steel faucet, recessed lighting, pendant lights over the island, and a walk-in pantry, Ready for the Top Chef of the House. Marvelous Master Suite with double door, wood flooring. Jacuzzi Garden Tub, Walk-in Separate Shower, Walk-In Closet, GRANITE Countertops with dual sinks. Other three bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs, one of bath offers GRANITE Countertop sand duel sinks. Laundry Room with Built-in Cabinetry & Sink, washer and dry will be provided by the tenant’s request. Diamond Hill is centrally located and a Well established community mature and a spectacular amenity center that includes a swimming pool, fitness room, playground, basketball. It is easily accessible to I-4 & Hwy SR60 for commuting to Tampa, McDill AFB, Plant City, and Lakeland. All the major stores, supermarkets, and Brandon shopping Mall are in a reasonable distance.