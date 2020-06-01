All apartments in Valrico
Last updated December 14 2019 at 12:58 AM

13429 SYDNEY ROAD

13429 Sydney Road · No Longer Available
Location

13429 Sydney Road, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Newly installed wood flooring in the whole house! Resort clubhouse! Golf court view!! The second story has golf and water view! One bedroom downstairs! Located in Valrico prestigious Resort Style community Diamond Hill. 2400 Heated Square Feet two Story Home offers 5 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bath with 3 Car Garage. Touring this Outstanding Floor Plan with Tons of Upgrades, cherry wood flooring! Warm Inviting Paint! Former Living/Dining Room. Most attractive Kitchen with GRANITE Countertops, Center Island with Sink, 42 Inch Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances, Crown molding, Glass cabinet doors, Under cabinet lights, backsplash, stainless steel sink, stainless steel faucet, recessed lighting, pendant lights over the island, and a walk-in pantry, Ready for the Top Chef of the House. Marvelous Master Suite with double door, wood flooring. Jacuzzi Garden Tub, Walk-in Separate Shower, Walk-In Closet, GRANITE Countertops with dual sinks. Other three bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs, one of bath offers GRANITE Countertop sand duel sinks. Laundry Room with Built-in Cabinetry & Sink, washer and dry will be provided by the tenant’s request. Diamond Hill is centrally located and a Well established community mature and a spectacular amenity center that includes a swimming pool, fitness room, playground, basketball. It is easily accessible to I-4 & Hwy SR60 for commuting to Tampa, McDill AFB, Plant City, and Lakeland. All the major stores, supermarkets, and Brandon shopping Mall are in a reasonable distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13429 SYDNEY ROAD have any available units?
13429 SYDNEY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 13429 SYDNEY ROAD have?
Some of 13429 SYDNEY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13429 SYDNEY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
13429 SYDNEY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13429 SYDNEY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 13429 SYDNEY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 13429 SYDNEY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 13429 SYDNEY ROAD offers parking.
Does 13429 SYDNEY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13429 SYDNEY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13429 SYDNEY ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 13429 SYDNEY ROAD has a pool.
Does 13429 SYDNEY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 13429 SYDNEY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 13429 SYDNEY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13429 SYDNEY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 13429 SYDNEY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 13429 SYDNEY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
