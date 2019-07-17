All apartments in University
Find more places like 4067 Boca Woods Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University, FL
/
4067 Boca Woods Drive
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:13 PM

4067 Boca Woods Drive

4067 Boca Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
University
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4067 Boca Woods Drive, University, FL 32826
Sanctuary

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located near UCF. This home has an incredible view of the pond! The master bedroom is downstairs and the other 3 bedrooms are located upstairs with a full bath. Great location near major toll roads and shopping and restaurants. As a resident you can take advantage of the community amenities such as pool and tennis court. This home wont last!

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4067 Boca Woods Drive have any available units?
4067 Boca Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 4067 Boca Woods Drive have?
Some of 4067 Boca Woods Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4067 Boca Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4067 Boca Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4067 Boca Woods Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4067 Boca Woods Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4067 Boca Woods Drive offer parking?
No, 4067 Boca Woods Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4067 Boca Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4067 Boca Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4067 Boca Woods Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4067 Boca Woods Drive has a pool.
Does 4067 Boca Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 4067 Boca Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4067 Boca Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4067 Boca Woods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4067 Boca Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4067 Boca Woods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

University 1 Bedroom ApartmentsUniversity 2 Bedroom Apartments
University 3 Bedroom ApartmentsUniversity Apartments with Pools
University Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLCocoa Beach, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLSatellite Beach, FL
Eustis, FLFairview Shores, FLGroveland, FLPine Hills, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FLPonce Inlet, FLGlencoe, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLMinneola, FLDeBary, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology