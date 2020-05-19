2868 UNIVERSITY ACRES DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Enjoy true Florida living in this 4 bedrooms 3 bathroom house with pool located in East Orlando! This home was made for entertaining with your own screened in pool and Jacuzzi, accessible from the great room, guest bathroom, and the master bedroom. Start your mornings in your spacious master suite, complete with 2 walk-in closets, double vanities, and a garden tub. Enjoy high-end features such as beautiful tile floors throughout, tray ceilings in the formal dining area, and a butler's pantry off of the kitchen. There is even a bonus room that would make a perfect office or den! This oversized home is nestled in a well established gated community minutes away from UCF, Seimens, Waterford Lakes, and dozens of restaurants. Washer and dryer are included as well as pool maintenance. Must see!