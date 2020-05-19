All apartments in University
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:35 AM

2868 UNIVERSITY ACRES DRIVE

2868 University Acres Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2868 University Acres Drive, University, FL 32817

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy true Florida living in this 4 bedrooms 3 bathroom house with pool located in East Orlando! This home was made for entertaining with your own screened in pool and Jacuzzi, accessible from the great room, guest bathroom, and the master bedroom. Start your mornings in your spacious master suite, complete with 2 walk-in closets, double vanities, and a garden tub. Enjoy high-end features such as beautiful tile floors throughout, tray ceilings in the formal dining area, and a butler's pantry off of the kitchen. There is even a bonus room that would make a perfect office or den! This oversized home is nestled in a well established gated community minutes away from UCF, Seimens, Waterford Lakes, and dozens of restaurants. Washer and dryer are included as well as pool maintenance. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2868 UNIVERSITY ACRES DRIVE have any available units?
2868 UNIVERSITY ACRES DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 2868 UNIVERSITY ACRES DRIVE have?
Some of 2868 UNIVERSITY ACRES DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2868 UNIVERSITY ACRES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2868 UNIVERSITY ACRES DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2868 UNIVERSITY ACRES DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2868 UNIVERSITY ACRES DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University.
Does 2868 UNIVERSITY ACRES DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2868 UNIVERSITY ACRES DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2868 UNIVERSITY ACRES DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2868 UNIVERSITY ACRES DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2868 UNIVERSITY ACRES DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2868 UNIVERSITY ACRES DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2868 UNIVERSITY ACRES DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2868 UNIVERSITY ACRES DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2868 UNIVERSITY ACRES DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2868 UNIVERSITY ACRES DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2868 UNIVERSITY ACRES DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2868 UNIVERSITY ACRES DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

