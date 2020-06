Amenities

patio / balcony microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Townhome in Great location! - Come visit this clean and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with loft. Freshly painted inside with new carpet. Enjoy the large tiled great room with wonderful vaulted ceilings and skylights. This unit includes all appliances except microwave. Fenced back yard and covered patio. Just minutes to UCF, Valencia CC and Waterford Town Center, and close to SR 408 & 417.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3715280)