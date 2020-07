Amenities

patio / balcony carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities

Lovely Townhouse in Hunt Club near UCF - Come see this spacious two bedroom town home with loft. Enjoy the covered patio and fenced in yard. Tile in main living space with carpet in the bedrooms. This unit has a small loft perfect for an office. You are close to major highways, UCF and enjoyable shopping and restaurants at Waterford Lakes. AVAILABLE NOW.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4358494)