Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool

Now this one you can't be passed by!! You will fall in love with this updated 2 bedrooms 1 bath condo located in Windmill Pointe. Features include wood laminate flooring, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in both the kitchen and bath. Located on the bottom floor with an enclosed patio leading to an open courtyard. Located close to the laundry and pool.