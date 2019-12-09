12262 Fox Hound Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Two-Story 2 Bed 2 Bath Private Fenced Back Yard Available! - 2 Bed 2 Bath two story town home is available now! The back yard is completely fenced and there is a shed available for storage. Open floor plan, high ceilings, updated bathrooms! This home is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing!



Zoned for University High School, Corner Lake Middle School and Riverdale Elementary School. Minutes away from UCF, Waterford Lakes, Grocery Stores, 408, and MORE!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have AC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



