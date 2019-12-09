All apartments in University
Find more places like 12262 Fox Hound Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University, FL
/
12262 Fox Hound Lane
Last updated December 9 2019 at 5:18 PM

12262 Fox Hound Lane

12262 Fox Hound Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

12262 Fox Hound Lane, University, FL 32826

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Two-Story 2 Bed 2 Bath Private Fenced Back Yard Available! - 2 Bed 2 Bath two story town home is available now! The back yard is completely fenced and there is a shed available for storage. Open floor plan, high ceilings, updated bathrooms! This home is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing!

Zoned for University High School, Corner Lake Middle School and Riverdale Elementary School. Minutes away from UCF, Waterford Lakes, Grocery Stores, 408, and MORE!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have AC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE5251669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12262 Fox Hound Lane have any available units?
12262 Fox Hound Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
Is 12262 Fox Hound Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12262 Fox Hound Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12262 Fox Hound Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12262 Fox Hound Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12262 Fox Hound Lane offer parking?
No, 12262 Fox Hound Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12262 Fox Hound Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12262 Fox Hound Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12262 Fox Hound Lane have a pool?
No, 12262 Fox Hound Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12262 Fox Hound Lane have accessible units?
No, 12262 Fox Hound Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12262 Fox Hound Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12262 Fox Hound Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12262 Fox Hound Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12262 Fox Hound Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

University 1 BedroomsUniversity 2 Bedrooms
University Apartments with ParkingUniversity Dog Friendly Apartments
University Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FL
Cocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology