All apartments in University
Find more places like 12248 Fox Hound Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University, FL
/
12248 Fox Hound Lane
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

12248 Fox Hound Lane

12248 Fox Hound Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

12248 Fox Hound Lane, University, FL 32826

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
12248 Fox Hound Lane Orlando FL 32826 - Renters Insurance Required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2035021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12248 Fox Hound Lane have any available units?
12248 Fox Hound Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
Is 12248 Fox Hound Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12248 Fox Hound Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12248 Fox Hound Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12248 Fox Hound Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University.
Does 12248 Fox Hound Lane offer parking?
No, 12248 Fox Hound Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12248 Fox Hound Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12248 Fox Hound Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12248 Fox Hound Lane have a pool?
No, 12248 Fox Hound Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12248 Fox Hound Lane have accessible units?
No, 12248 Fox Hound Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12248 Fox Hound Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12248 Fox Hound Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12248 Fox Hound Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12248 Fox Hound Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

University 1 BedroomsUniversity 2 Bedrooms
University Apartments with ParkingUniversity Dog Friendly Apartments
University Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FL
Cocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology