Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking air conditioning range refrigerator

Spacious 2 bedrooms 2 bath Town-home located minutes walk from UCF! Large tiled living area, ample storage space, and central air conditioning! Plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen with a full-sized pantry! Minutes from Restaurants, Shops, Siemens, Research Parkway and Waterford Lakes shopping. Easy access to UCF shuttles and city transportation. Property is on a corner lot with two, paved parking spaces per unit. Washer and dryer included with rental.