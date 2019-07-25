All apartments in University
Find more places like 11145 Eastwood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University, FL
/
11145 Eastwood Dr
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

11145 Eastwood Dr

11145 Eastwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

11145 Eastwood Drive, University, FL 32817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
11145 Eastwood Dr Available 08/19/19 East Orlando-3/3.5 with 2 Car Garage just off Rouse Rd! - This 1,500 sq.ft. home with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and attached 2 car garage is conveniently located just off Rouse Rd between Hwy 50 and University Blvd. Versatile floor plan with an open living/dining room combination and open to the kitchen featuring a breakfast bar island, black appliances, and good storage space. Beautiful, over-sized ceramic tile throughout, each bedroom with its own bathroom, ceiling fans, and two bedrooms with patios, just some of the many highlights of this wonderful home. Easy access to UCF, Valencia, Little Econlockhatchee Park, the 408 and 417. Tenant(s) will be responsible for utilities and lawn maintenance (mowing, edging, weed eating, weeding and blowing and lawn pest and fertilization).

Features: Kitchen Appliances-No Microwave-No Disposal, Washer/Dryer Hkups, Tile Throughout, Attached 2 Car Garage, 1-35lb or Less-Non-Aggressive Breed Pet Allowed (Owner Approval Needed), No Fence

Small Pet-1-35lb or Less-NON-AGGRESSIVE BREED-Owner Approval Needed. A minimum deposit of $300 is required of which $100 is non-refundable.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process: You will be required to submit the following when you fill out your application: Drivers License/State ID, Income Verification, and pictures, of your pet-if have one. This must be done when you apply in order to proceed with your application. Co-Signers must apply and pay fees just as the applicants.

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in. Example-You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

What is provable income?

A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE3330340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11145 Eastwood Dr have any available units?
11145 Eastwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 11145 Eastwood Dr have?
Some of 11145 Eastwood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11145 Eastwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11145 Eastwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11145 Eastwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11145 Eastwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11145 Eastwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11145 Eastwood Dr offers parking.
Does 11145 Eastwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11145 Eastwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11145 Eastwood Dr have a pool?
No, 11145 Eastwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11145 Eastwood Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 11145 Eastwood Dr has accessible units.
Does 11145 Eastwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11145 Eastwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11145 Eastwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11145 Eastwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

University 1 BedroomsUniversity 2 Bedrooms
University Apartments with ParkingUniversity Dog Friendly Apartments
University Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FL
Cocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology