11145 Eastwood Dr Available 08/19/19 East Orlando-3/3.5 with 2 Car Garage just off Rouse Rd! - This 1,500 sq.ft. home with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and attached 2 car garage is conveniently located just off Rouse Rd between Hwy 50 and University Blvd. Versatile floor plan with an open living/dining room combination and open to the kitchen featuring a breakfast bar island, black appliances, and good storage space. Beautiful, over-sized ceramic tile throughout, each bedroom with its own bathroom, ceiling fans, and two bedrooms with patios, just some of the many highlights of this wonderful home. Easy access to UCF, Valencia, Little Econlockhatchee Park, the 408 and 417. Tenant(s) will be responsible for utilities and lawn maintenance (mowing, edging, weed eating, weeding and blowing and lawn pest and fertilization).



Features: Kitchen Appliances-No Microwave-No Disposal, Washer/Dryer Hkups, Tile Throughout, Attached 2 Car Garage, 1-35lb or Less-Non-Aggressive Breed Pet Allowed (Owner Approval Needed), No Fence



Small Pet-1-35lb or Less-NON-AGGRESSIVE BREED-Owner Approval Needed. A minimum deposit of $300 is required of which $100 is non-refundable.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process: You will be required to submit the following when you fill out your application: Drivers License/State ID, Income Verification, and pictures, of your pet-if have one. This must be done when you apply in order to proceed with your application. Co-Signers must apply and pay fees just as the applicants.



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in. Example-You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



What is provable income?



A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



