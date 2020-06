Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Great Location in Westchester Area. 4 beds/2 baths single story home with large yard and with room for boat or RV. Close to schools and FIU. Home is currently tenant occupied and will be completely repainted inside and out and move in ready by August 1, 2020! No Pets! Tenant is responsible for paying all the Utilities.