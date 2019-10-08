10434 FLOWERS AVENUE

Amenities
This home has new tile and brand new carpet throughout. All New Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, and microwave. It has a separate dining and living room, new ductwork and AC. This home has been freshly painted and it also has a new roof! Great location, minutes from 408 and 417. Close to local shopping and less than 10 minutes from Avalon park and Waterford lakes.
*NO PETS*
*NO SMOKING*
